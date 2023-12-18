Suspects run off from stolen car before officers find sledgehammer and power tool in boot

Officers in Brierley Hill recovered both stolen cars, one with a number of tools in the back, and stopped another a third vehicle found to have no front licence plate and what appeared to be crash damage.

In one incident, officers followed a red Vauxhall Corsa which was found to have been stolen.

A brief chase ensued after the driver failed to stop, but when the car was found abandoned there was no sign of the occupants.

Officers recovered the car and found a hammer, sledgehammer and cutting tool in the boot. These have been sent for a forensic examination.

A number of tools were discovered inside the car. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, we saw this stolen car.

"It failed to stop and we found it abandoned shortly afterwards.

"We were unable to locate the offenders unfortunately, but have now recovered the car and tools used for going equipped for a forensic examination."

Another stolen car picked up by officers was a Land Rover Discovery, found parked in a street.

This recently stolen car was found by officer. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, we have located this recently stolen vehicle. It is now being recovered for a forensic examination.

"Please consider adding extra security to any keyless vehicles."

Elsewhere, another patrol pulled over a black Volkswagen which had no front registration plate and what appeared to be accident damage.

The driver admitted to having no insurance, so officers then seized the car and reported the driver to court.

The Volkswagon was found with no front licence plate. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

The driver also admitted to having no insurance. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, we saw this car with no front registration plate and accident damage.

"We stopped the driver and he admitted he had no insurance.

"We have seized the car and reported the driver to court."