Saturday's Dudley parkrun cancelled abruptly due to 'police incident'

A regular Black Country parkrun event has been cancelled abruptly because of a "police incident".

Runners gather at the Dell Stadium in Brierley Hill, for the very first parkrun in Dudley in 2017

Dudley parkrun's volunteers announced they had to cancel this weekend's 5k run because of a police incident.

The weekly Saturday morning event normally sees hundreds of amateur and professional runners, joggers and walkers take to the Dell Stadium in Pensnett starting at 9am.

The Dudley parkrun team announced on X (formerly Twitter): "Due to a police incident we are having to cancel this week's event on October 28.

"Apologies for the short notice but this is way beyond our control. If people have arrived, the team at The Dell are happy for you to use the track if you want to."

West Midlands Police has been approached for more information.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

