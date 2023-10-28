Saturday's Dudley parkrun cancelled abruptly due to 'police incident'

Dudley parkrun's volunteers announced they had to cancel this weekend's 5k run because of a police incident.
The weekly Saturday morning event normally sees hundreds of amateur and professional runners, joggers and walkers take to the Dell Stadium in Pensnett starting at 9am.
The Dudley parkrun team announced on X (formerly Twitter): "Due to a police incident we are having to cancel this week's event on October 28.
"Apologies for the short notice but this is way beyond our control. If people have arrived, the team at The Dell are happy for you to use the track if you want to."
West Midlands Police has been approached for more information.