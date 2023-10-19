Man dies near Merry Hill Shopping Centre after car crashes into lamp post

The fatal collision occurred on The Boulevard in Brierley Hill, near Merry Hill Shopping Centre. Photo: Google.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to a road traffic collision involving one car at The Boulevard, near the Brierley Hill shopping centre, at just after 1pm.

They sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, and the West Midlands CARE team to the scene with the first resource arriving within six minutes of the initial call. Sadly, the driver passed away at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Upon arrival, we found a man who was the driver of the car, who is believed to have suffered a medical incident at the wheel, being cared for by an off-duty Community First Responder (CFR).

"Ambulance staff immediately administered advanced life support to him. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service added: "Shortly before 1pm on Thursday, we responded to an incident on The Boulevard, close to Merry Hill shopping centre.

"A fire engine and two 4x4 brigade response vehicles responded, crewed by firefighters from Brierley Hill and Haden Cross stations. The first arrived within two minutes of being mobilised.

"This was a collision between a car and a lampost.

"Firefighters assisted with first aid alongside a community first responder. West Midlands Ambulance crews and a critical care team also provided medical care.