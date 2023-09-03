Town's culture and history on display at Civic

The Brierley Hill Civic

The projects, linked with National Heritage Week in September, are part of the 'These People, This Place ' exhibition of local history and culture at The Civic in Brierley Hill on September 10 from 6-8pm.

The four art installations, using materials specific to the industrial/historical elements of Brierley Hill and a mini documentary exploring personal connections to the town.

Commissioned by Historic England, Dudley Council and Brierley Hill Cultural Consortium, a group of residents have created the art in what they call an exploration their personal identities and links with Brierley Hill.

The groups have gathered to produce large scale, six foot DNA strands incorporating: steel; wood, willow, buttons and leather; glass; and hardware fabric and jewellery.

A documentary has been produced to go along with the project. Other Heritage Action Zone projects have also been invited to the event including 100 Faces of Brierley Hill, Comicon with Brierley Hill Library, Workshop24 Radio Public Library and singer/songwriter Dan Whitehouse with the Brierley Hill Songbook.

Hosted by the Ekho Collective CIC, organiser Deb McDonald will also be showing some documentary work from the recent great Big Green Week events.