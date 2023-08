Work on new pedestrian walkway between Brierley Hill town centre and Merry Hill gets under way

Work on a new pedestrian walkway which will link Brierley Hill town centre and Merry Hill shopping centre is now under way.

The new pedestrian link will transform derelict land next to the Brier Rose pub. Photo: Google The walkway is being built on derelict land next to the Brier Rose pub, creating a link between High Street and Little Cottage Street.