Plans submitted to build new pedestrian walkway on 'eyesore' land in Brierley Hill town centre

Brierley Hill High Street is being improved

If approved, it will see a walkway built on derelict land next to the Brier Rose pub, creating a link between Brierley Hill High Street and Little Cottage Street.

It comes as the first phase of £5 million works to improve the high street have been completed, which saw improvements made to pavements on the Market Hall side.

In a second phase, Dudley Council has said work will now move to the opposite side of the road on the High Street, which will see walkways replaced on the Moor Centre side of the town.

The current one-way traffic system which has been implemented in the town for traffic travelling towards Dudley will remain in place.

The local authority has said the second phase of works will be completed by the end of the year, with work also set to start this month on improving the green space outside Brierley Hill Civic Hall.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of the council, said: "I am delighted to see the first phase of the works has been completed and you can see what a difference it has made to that side of the road along the high street.

"We've now seen plans submitted for a walkway on that side of the road linking the high street up with Little Cottage Street.

"It will be built on the land that has been derelict for a long time and is an eyesore.

"These refurbishments and upgrades will make Brierley Hill a better place to live, work and shop.

"I would remind people as we move into the second phase over the road that the town centre is still very much open for business, and encourage residents to shop local and support their local traders."

Further improvements expected to be made in the high street include the refurbishment of Brierley Hill Library and upgrading of public toilets and boosts to transport links and access.

New seating, plants, trees and cycle facilities will also be installed in a revamp of the busy town centre road.

The works are being funded through the Future High Street Fund and Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone.