Emotional moment for parishioner and church benefactor as 250-year-old paintings are restored

Tony Whittaker, middle, with his son, Steve, and Ryan Cartwright, who played their part in the restoration

Businessman Tony Whittaker is a benefactor and worshipper at St Michael’s Parish Church in Bell Street South, Brierley Hill.

Not only were he and his wife married at the church, but both were christened there as well.

For the last quarter of a century he has been donating much of his spare time to helping to look after the church as well as last year handing over £100,000 last year to ensure it is properly maintained.

The two paintings, which stand 40 feet high had become faded and virtually invisible after a period during which oil lamps and gas lights were used which caused them to fade.

The paintings date back 250 years

One of the paintings in the church

So Tony, aged 78, who sold his Delph Road Industrial Estate last year for £7 million, made restoring them a priority and considers it ‘the final job’ in a process which has seen the roof repaired, damaged paintwork restored and the churchyard cleared of undergrowth.

The work on the paintings took two men – including Tony’s son – two weeks to complete and the scaffolding alone was estimated to cost between £6,000 to £7,000 to install.

He said: “This church is part of the family and I want to make sure it is here for generations to enjoy.

“When I am not around any more I want to ensure it is looked after.

“I haver donated a lot of money to it but I see it as a natural thing to do because it has been a large part of my life.

St Michael's Church, Brierley Hill

Tony Whittaker has handed over £100,000 to help the church

“With all the work already completed on the building, the two paintings which couldn’t be seen at all stood out as a bit of an eyesore so I made renovating and restoring them to their former glory a priority.

“We are a family of civil engineers and builders and to have my son do the work on the paintings was a natural thing for me to do.

“The church committee itself probably couldn’t afford to have had all the work done, including that on the paintings but fortunately I can – and I see it as money well spent.

“The result is truly wonderful,” he added.