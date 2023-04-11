Community group transforms urban area of Brierley Hill into green oasis

Ekho Collective leaders Clare, Deb and Erika

Ekho Collective has been busily transforming three unused allotment plots at Hawbush Community Garden into a therapeutic sensory garden.

Ekho Collective is a Community Interest Company (CIC), focused on improving health and wellbeing through green projects. A CIC is a type of company introduced by the Government in 2005, designed for social enterprises where there is a wish to use their profits and assets for the public good.

The three main driving forces behind Ekho Collective are local women Deb McDonald, Erika Keshelya and Clare Evans

A not-for-profit organisation, it has transformed the allotment plots with the support of grants from the National Garden Society and West Midland Combined Authority.

Work progressing at the sensory garden

Erika, who has overseen the planning of the garden, explained the funding will enable it to increase access to green spaces and improve biodiversity, the criteria for the two grants.

Ekho has been offering support to two groups every week, a gardening group and a heritage craft group.

Deb said: "We were asked to support a social prescribing project, working with clients who have a history of mental health challenges, which were not necessarily medical issues.

"These would be people in isolation and those needing community support."

Ekho Collective strives to use organic permaculture principles such as a no-dig approach to gardening, making their own compost and mulches and conserving water sources.

It works with isolated people helping them to gain confidence in gardening and learning about environmentally friendly gardening.

It also offers families affordable activities during the school holidays in a safe green space. The garden is a therapeutic space for participants and a resource to continue their successful social prescribing work and food bank provision through the allotments.

Clare explained how she got involved. She said: "No matter what we're doing, whether copper crafting or sowing seeds, or just sitting and talking, there's something about the space that's really unique and allows people to feel connected with something that is bigger than themselves. Hawbush is unique because it is a space in an urban area that is an actual oasis of nature."

Work is also underway to create a bespoke roundhouse shelter within the area.