Multi-million pound works to improve Brierley Hill High Street to start on Monday

Brierley Hill High Street. Photo: Google

Motorists are being warned that a section of the High Street will become one-way in the direction towards Dudley from Sunday, ahead of the work starting.

The one-way system will be in place from the junction with Venture Way to the junction with Bank Street.

Bus stops on the Brierley Hill Market Hall side of the road will be suspended during the works.

Two temporary bus stops will replace them near the Level Street car park and outside the college on Venture Way.

The other bus stops located on the Moor Centre side of High Street will remain in their existing positions and in use.

Traffic diversions will also be in place, with no access to Cottage Street from the High Street while works are being carried out.

The works will initially be undertaken on the Market Hall side of the High Street, before moving to the opposite side in the next phase of the project.

There may also be some occasions when works are being carried out on both sides of the road.

The project is estimated to run until spring next year.

The £5 million improvements include the refurbishment of Brierley Hill Library and upgrading the public toilets, as well as boosting transport links and access.

New seating, plants, trees and cycle facilities will also be installed in a revamp of the busy town centre road.

There will also be improvements to the area around the Brier Rose sculpture and the locally listed drinking fountain, as well as at St Mary’s Church.

Councillor David Stanley, Dudley Council's cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "These refurbishments and upgrades will make Brierley Hill a better place to live, work and shop. The demand for improvements has been clear from both residents and businesses in the area and I am delighted that works are now getting underway to meet their needs.

"The council is committed to minimising disruption during these improvements and we have consulted closely with the local community throughout the planning process.

"We believe this significant enhancement of the High Street will be worth this temporary inconvenience and we ask for people’s patience and co-operation while the works are carried out."

The works are being funded through the Future High Street Fund and Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ).