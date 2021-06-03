Fears over HMO in Dudley high crime area

The house in Albion Street, Brierley Hill, which will become a HMO. Photo: Google Maps

Planning officers at Dudley Council have given the go-ahead to turn the vacant three-bedroom property in Albion Street into a seven-bed HMO.

The application, submitted by agents Neightstudio, said the loft will be converted to help create the seven en-suite bedrooms within the house, which is located between a pharmacy and church.

But the plan was strongly opposed by West Midlands Police and a couple of neighbours who are concerned about the impact the development could have on the area.

Police said Brierley Hill had the highest rate of violent crime, vehicle crime, burglary and anti-social behaviour out of all 24 wards in the borough and, based on research carried out by the force, felt the HMO would increase demand on their resources.

They initially also raised objections at a lack of a management plan and communal room for residents, but this was later provided by the applicants.

They said: “This HMO causes me concern due to its location and other factors. Out of 24 wards in the borough of Dudley Brierley Hill is the highest out of the 24 wards for violent crime, burglary, vehicle crime and ASB.

“Brierley Hill is in an Impact area – an Impact area is an area which has a high crime rate, high police demand location and a high harm rate, and these are evidence based.

Parking

“Dudley has two Impact areas and this HMO is in the middle of one of those.

“If this HMO goes ahead this will see an increase in crime which will see an increase in police demand.”

As well as agreeing with the police concerns, two residents also raised issues over parking and proposed changes to the building.

But council planning officers said the proposal was acceptable. A report said: “A HMO management plan was provided, which will be conditioned with the application.

“West Midlands Police maintained their objection to the application based on parking issues, increase in Police demand, fear of crime and being located in an IMPACT area.

“However, parking is assessed by highways. Other matters are not material to a planning application and would therefore not warrant refusal.