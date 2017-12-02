Advertising
'False alarm' sees Merry Hill shopping centre evacuated
Merry Hill shopping centre was 'evacuated' today with bosses then re-assuring shoppers it had been a "false alarm."
People were reportedly asked to leave parts of the centre in Brierley Hill this afternoon.
The centre's official Twitter account replied to customers who had been affected.
One post, said: "Hi @Naominamo This was a false alarm, no need for concern. Regards, intu MerryHill."
Another, read: "Hi @barmyfobarlow If you were caught up in our evacuation earlier, Thank you for your patience we're now open as usual, Regards, intu MH."
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.