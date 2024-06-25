Disused care home that became illegal hotel up for sale after firm goes into liquidation

Castle Meadows Nursing Home on Dibdale Road, Dudley, was closed in March 2022 after being de-registered by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The building was advertised online as a hotel in 2022 and 2023, before Dudley Council managed to secure the site, although rubbish from the site had not been cleared by April.

Now boarded up, the site is becoming overgrown with rubbish and fallen tree branches strewn across the site.

It has now been listed for sale on the instruction of the liquidator for Castle Meadows (Dudley) Limited, although no price has been put against it. The listing says 'offers [are] invited' for the 49-room home.

Castle Meadows was a purpose-built home that offered holistic, person-centred care amenities for residents with complex conditions like dementia or restricted mobility, run by care provider Intercare Group.