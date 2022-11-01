Council probe launched after Dudley care home reopens as 'no frills' hotel

The former Castle Meadows Nursing Home on Dibdale Road, Dudley, is now being advertised as a hotel

Castle Meadows Nursing Home on Dibdale Road, Dudley, closed down in March after it was given an 'inadequate' rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It has since reopened and is being advertised on a number of websites as either a £48-a-night hotel, a hostel or a guest house.

Dudley Council says it has opened an investigation due to no planning application being received for the the required change of use from a care home to a hotel.

Officers from the authority were unable to gain entry to the building on a site visit last week.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said he had been contacted by "numerous people" who were "deeply concerned" over what the building was being used for.

He said: "Members of the local community are fearful. The fear of crime, in my experience of planning, is a material consideration where the use of a building would provide a reasonable basis for concern.

"We need to know exactly what this building is being used for."

A piece of white paper has been stuck over the word 'nursing' on the sign outside Castle Meadow

The site is under the ownership of Castle Meadows (Dudley) Ltd, with Intercare Group Ltd – which ran the nursing home – listed as an officer along with Naveed Hussain.

It is advertised on a number of websites, including hotels.com, as a "no-frills guest house" with rooms available for £48 per night. It says the property has five rooms with no front desk.

It has two reviews from July and August, with both guests giving the hotel a '2/10 poor' rating.

St James' ward councillor Cathryn Bayton said there appeared to be more than five rooms occupied when she visited the site, and that furniture and frames from the care home were still visible.

"Whatever is going on there, it is clear there has not been a proper refurbishment," she said. "No planning application has been received for a change of use, which is why a planning enforcement investigation has been started.

"We will keep residents up to date with what is going on with the building as soon as we know more."

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for planning, said: "We have been made aware of this issue and are carrying out a thorough investigation.

"We will take any appropriate action if necessary once that investigation is complete."

The closure of the 51-room nursing home came after the CQC announced plans to have it de-registered. It followed a report which raised concerns over the "management of medicines, infection control, staffing levels and Covid-19 management."