Residents relocated as Dudley care home closes doors suddenly after inadequate rating

Castle Meadows Care Home has been closed after a notice was posted by the CQC

Castle Meadows Care Home on Dibdale Road in Dudley was closed after being de-registered by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), according to Dudley Council..

The home, which was run by care provider Intercare Group, was a purpose-built care home provider which offered holistic, person-centred care amenities for up to 51 residents with complex conditions like Dementia or restricted mobility.

It had been given a rating of "requires improvement" in a care home following a CQC inspection in July 2019, having been put in special measures in a previous inspection due to concerns raised around quality of care, medication and safety and wellbeing among the issues being raised.

The inspectors in the December inspection found significant concerns relating to Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) practices, as well as finding that improvements had not been sustained in the administration and storage of medicines, with people not always getting their medication as prescribed.

Other issues identified were care plans and risk assessments not reflecting support and nutritional needs, quality and safety concerns around the service and people not being given the opportunity to raise any issues or concerns they may have had as meetings were not being held.

Dudley Council sent out a letter and email to the families of each resident at the start of the week after council bosses said the Intercare Group made the decision not to appeal the CQC notice to close the home.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "The council was informed by the Care Quality Commission of the intention to de-register Castle Meadows Nursing Home by Friday March 18.

"Our social workers have been supporting residents, families and staff through this stressful and challenging period.

"We can confirm that all residents have now been safely transferred to alternative care."