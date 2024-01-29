Council secures site of troubled former Dudley care home - enforcement planned against owners
The site of a former Dudley care home which was allegedly operating as a hotel without planning permission is to be secured by the council.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Castle Meadows Nursing Home on Dibdale Road was closed in March 2022 after being de-registered by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Last year it was being advertised on the internet as a hotel, despite the owners only having permission to operate as a care home. The site was later confirmed as being occupied by students.
It attracted attention last year as the site was being used for purposes for which it did not have the appropriate planning permission.