Express & Star
Close

Man walks away with minor injuries after crash between motorcycle and car

A man was hurt in a crash between a car and a motorbike in Lye.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

One ambulance and a community first responder were called to the collision on Stourbridge Road at 7.51pm on Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist.

He was treated for "minor injuries" and discharged at the scene, a spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular