Man walks away with minor injuries after crash between motorcycle and car
A man was hurt in a crash between a car and a motorbike in Lye.
One ambulance and a community first responder were called to the collision on Stourbridge Road at 7.51pm on Thursday.
Upon arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist.
He was treated for "minor injuries" and discharged at the scene, a spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed.