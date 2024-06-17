'My husband couldn’t put flowers on his mum’s grave due to horrific state of graveyard'

St Peter’s Church in Upper Gornal has grass so deep it is impossible to see some graves and people say they are unable to tend to the final resting place of their loved ones.

The church is no longer open and responsibility for maintaining the ground, which includes the graves of two fallen soldiers, lies with Dudley Council.

Sue Mills, aged 72, who has a number of family members in the cemetery, said: “It is heartbreaking, we were going to put flowers on the graves but due to the horrific state of the graveyard I had to say ‘there is no way we could battle through this’.

“My husband couldn’t put flowers on his mum’s grave.”

The overgrown St Peter's Church graveyard

Nicholas McGurk, director of environment at Dudley Council, said: “We have received reports regarding the condition of the closed churchyard at St Peter’s Church and an officer is due to go and inspect the site this week.