Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Stourbridge

Emergency services rushed to the scene to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian of Brettell Lane, Wordsley, in Stourbridge, at around 6.50pm on Sunday.

On arrival, West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics, discovered one man, who was a pedestrian, who had sustained serious injuries and was in a critical state.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 6.50pm on Sunday to a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Brettell Lane, Wordsley in Stourbridge. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and the WMAS Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man who was the pedestrian. He was assessed by ambulance staff and sustained serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care at the scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment."

Residents of the area were shocked at the sudden incident, with one person who lives near the address saying that that road was closed in "a matter of minutes"

The Brettell Lane resident, who didn't want to be named, said: "It was so fast, there was a loud bang and then all this noise and all of a sudden there was police and ambulance everywhere.

"It seemed like it was a really quick. It's all a big shock really. I hope the person is okay."

West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.