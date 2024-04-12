Man, 33, stabbed in Dudley town centre – road remains closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a reported stabbing in New Street, Dudley, at around 8.30pm.

On arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old man who had sustained knife-related injuries that are thought not to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a man was stabbed in Dudley town centre last night.

"We were called to New Street at around 8.30pm. The victim, aged 33, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The offender is believed to have left the area on foot."

West Midlands Police have now launched an appeal into the incident, asking anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch.

The spokesperson continued: "CCTV from the area is being examined, and officers remain at the scene today carrying out further enquiries.

"At this stage, we believe it to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public, but we will be carrying reassurance patrols in the area today."

The area remains closed this morning, with traffic being diverted away from New Street and Tower Street as police continue to investigate.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "New Street and Tower Street, Dudley. Closures due to police-led incident.

"Likely to remain closed into morning peak, allow extra time."

Bus services utilising the route have also seen disruptions, with the National Express services 1, 8, 12, 12A, 74, 82, 87 and X8 all being diverted away from Tower Street.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Due to an incident on Tower Street/New Street, Dudley.

"Services 1, 8, 12, 12A, 74, 82, 87 & X8 will not be serving Tower Street. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to your journey."

Anyone with information can get in contact with the police via their 101 number, or via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting log 4829 of 11 April.