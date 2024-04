Full list of candidates for biggest election in Dudley for 20 years with all 72 seats up for grabs

The ruling Conservative group will be looking to retain control but Labour are hoping for gains to hand them control of the council.

The Lib Dems hope to increase their numbers in the council chamber while independent candidates could hold the balance of power in a hung council.

Voting will take place on May 2 and results will be declared throughout the following day.

Here are all the candidates for each ward.

Amblecote

BILLINGHAM Erin Charlotte, Labour Party

BRADLEY Paul William, Conservative Party

FOSTER Harriet Caroline, Labour Party

LEE Pete, Conservative Party

LOWE Maxim, Independent

MABE Adrian Norman, Green Party

PRIEST Mollie Jo, Liberal Democrats

RAZZAQ Kamran, Conservative Party

SAVAGE Molly

WILSON Glen, Independent

Belle Vale

BEVAN Daniel James, Conservative Party

DOBB Peter William, Conservative Party

EULOGIO Joseph, Labour Party

FURHURAIRE Sarah Louise, Liberal Democrat

MURRAY Fiona Jane, Labour Party

PHIPPS Simon Dennis, Conservative Party

RUSSELL Donella Joy, Labour Party

Brierley Hill and Wordsley South

BENNETT Andrew, Green Party

CARNALL Kevin, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

COOK Matthew James, Labour Party

DAVIES Adam, Conservative Party

INNISS Marva Iotha, Labour Party

LITTLE Wayne, Conservative Party

MARTIN John Ronald, Labour Party

NAWAZ Aneesa, Liberal Democrats

QADUS Abdul, Liberal Democrats

SHAW Danny, Conservative Party

Brockmoor and Pensnett

BARRAS Dan, Conservative Party

DALE Alex, Conservative Party

EDWARDS Steve, Labour Party

FLYNN Ian Martin, Liberal Democrat

FOSTER Judy, Labour Party

PERRY Eric, Conservative Party

WESTWOOD Karen, Labour Party

Castle and Priory

BARRAS Faye, Conservative Party

BRAMALL David Ashley, Liberal Democrat

CASEY Keiran Robert, Labour Party

DENNING Karl, Labour Party

FLURRY-HADDOCK Donna, Labour Party

KHAN Saadat, Conservative Party

KHAN Wafa, Conservative Party

Coseley

BEECH Claire Elizabeth, Green Party

BOKAREVS Konstantins, Green Party

DRAKE Peter, Labour Party

FOUNTAIN Jake Christopher David, Conservative Party

OCHE Henry, Conservative Party

PHIPPS Dennis John, Conservative Party

RIDNEY Sue, Labour Party

ROBERTS David Christopher, Labour Party

Cradley North and Wollescote

CRUMPTON Tim, Labour Party

GARDENER Rachael Anne, Labour Party

HADLEY Samantha, Conservative Party

HALLORAN Siobhan, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

KHAN Kash, Liberal Democrat

MUTAHAR Mahdi Amen, Labour Party

NEALE Natalie Anne, Conservative Party

PRIEST Ryan Ashley, Liberal Democrat

STAFFORD Ethan Brian, Liberal Democrat

STURMANSPRIGG Christopher, Conservative Party

Gornal

CHALLENOR Bryn, Conservative Party

HUNT Nathan Paul, Reform UK

MILLWARD Anne, Independent

MORGAN Joanne Hazel Anne, Labour Party

SINGH Harjinder, Labour Party

STANLEY David, Conservative Party

SULLIVAN Claire, Conservative Party

TURNER Stuart, Labour Party

WESTWOOD Mark, Independent

Halesowen North

BETTS-PATEL Helen Clare, Labour Party

BILLS Hilary, Labour Party

FLAVIN Ashley Patrick, Green Party

GREGG Tracey, Liberal Democrat

HENLEY Stuart Carl, Conservative Party

HEWLETT Rachel Jane, Green Party

RAZZAQ Abdul, Independent

SAHOTA Parmjit Singh, Labour Party

SMALL John Robert, Conservative Party

TAYLOR-CHILDS Laura, Conservative Party

Halesowen South

FURHURAIRE Saima Chadney, Liberal Democrats

HILL Jeff, Conservative Party

HILTON Stephen, Labour Party

JADAYEL Fady, Labour Party

PLANT Jo, Labour Party

RUSSON Thomas Geoffrey, Conservative Party

TAYLOR Alan, Conservative Party

WINDRIDGE James, Green Party

Hayley Green and Cradley South

BARNSLEY Tony, Labour Party

BARNSLEY Zac, Labour Party

BEVAN Ian James, Conservative Party

COLLINS Bex, Conservative Party

FURHURAIRE Ranjeet, Liberal Democrat

GODDARD Andrea, Conservative Party

HANLEY Michael Joseph, Labour Party

Kingswinford North and Wall Heath

ATKINS Phil, Conservative Party

GRAY Cassie, Independent

HANSON Simon Paul, Liberal Democrat

HERBERT Tremaine, Labour Party

HOLMES Stephen, Liberal Democrat

JORDAN Karen Mary, Labour Party

LAWRENCE Edward Robert, Conservative Party

NELSON Rick, Labour Party

SALEEM Shaz, Independent

WEBB Mark, Conservative Party

Kingswinford South

BASSINGTHWAIGHTE Brian, Independent

DANIEL Simon, Labour Party

GREENAWAY Sue, Conservative Party

HAMMOND Michelle, Independent

HARLEY Patrick, Conservative Party

HOLMES Roxanne Enid, Liberal Democrat

JOHNSON Luke, Conservative Party

MILLER Peter Phillip, Independent

PALERMO Domenico, Labour Party

WALDRON Adam, Independent

WALKER Chris, Green Party

WOOLLEY Dave, Labour Party

Lye and Stourbridge North

AHMED Naz, Liberal Democrats

ALI Muhammad Imtiyaz, Conservative Party

BINNERSLEY Mark, Green Party

BORLEY Dave, Conservative Party

COBB Ellen Hope, Labour Party

FARMER Gary, Liberal Democrats

HANIF Mohammed, Labour Party

LOWE Pete, Labour Party

MAHMOOD Shazad, Conservative Party

PARISH Steven, Liberal Democrats

Netherton and Holly Hall

BERRINGTON Martin, Conservative Party

FARAJI Viorica, Conservative Party

JOHNS Robert Owen, Liberal Democrats

MUGHAL Qasim, Labour Party

MUGHAL Shaneila, Labour Party

SMITH Jamie Dennis, Green Party

TAYLOR Elaine, Labour Party

TYE James Warner, Conservative Party

Norton

BROAD Matthew Robert, Labour Party

CLARK Steve, Conservative Party

CREED Tony, Conservative Party

DUGMORE Ant, Green Party

HOPWOOD Alan Harry, Conservative Party

LEE Olof, Green Party

MCCLOSKEY Benjamin James, Labour Party

PRICE Stephen James, Green Party

QUARRIE-JONES Alexander Rhys, Labour Party

SHEPPARD Elaine Catherine, Liberal Democrats

Pedmore and Stourbridge East

CLINTON James Robert, Conservative Party

HEBRON Paul Robert, Labour Party

KENT Mark Christopher, Labour Party

KETTLE Ian, Conservative Party

KIRKHAM Nigel, Liberal Democrat

OWENS Ceri Wynn, Labour Party

SCRIMSHAW Beth, Green Party

SHEPPARD David John, Liberal Democrat

THORNE Jason, Conservative Party

WOOD Vi, Liberal Democrat

Quarry Bank and Dudley Wood

CLINTON Robert Edward, Conservative Party

COWELL Jackie, Labour Party

DUNN Jennie, Conservative Party

HAMBLETT Luke, Labour Party

JONES Lisa Joan, Conservative Party

PRIEST Richard, Liberal Democrat

SMITH Ashley, Labour Party

Sedgley

AHMED Hamza Faisal, Labour Party

CORFIELD Damian, Conservative Party

DREWERY Colin, Green Party

KEASEY Shaun Roger, Independent

KHAN Sat, Conservative Party

MIDDLETON Tony, Labour Party

NDLOVU Jeff, Labour Party

OAKLEY Samson Lee, Green Party

SANDALL Ian, Conservative Party

SIMMS Brad Steven, Independent

St James’s

AHMED Asif, Labour Party

BAYTON Cathryn Jayne, Labour Party

BOTHUL Sara, Conservative Party

CHAPMAN Roman, Conservative Party

IBRAHIM Can, Conservative Party

JEREMINOVICS Tomass, Green Party

REID Caroline, Labour Party

TASKER Richard John, Reform UK

WANKLIN Richard, Liberal Democrat

St Thomas’s

ALI Shaukat, Labour Party

AZAD Shazna, Labour Party

BIBI Shakeela, Independent

BLACKMORE Carole, Conservative Party

HANIF Sajid, Conservative Party

LEWIS Michael, Conservative Party

NAJEEB Muhammad, Independent

NOORHUSSAIN Choudhary, Independent

QARI Zia, Green Party

QAYYUM Adeela, Labour Party

REYNOLDS David, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

SLIM John, Liberal Democrat Priest

Upper Gornal and Woodsetton

ASTON Adam Michael, Labour Party

BENTON Caroline Mary. Liberal Democrats

FARROW Shaun, Reform UK

HUSSAIN Mushtaq, Labour Party

LITTLER Carol June, Labour Party

WATTON Kane, Conservative Party

WATTON Lucy, Conservative Party

WATTON William, Conservative Party

Wollaston and Stourbridge Town

BARLOW Nicolas Anthony, Conservative Party

BRAMALL Christopher Ashley, Liberal Democrat

CLINTON Lisa Marie, Conservative Party

DUDLEY Matt, Conservative Party

ECCLES Cat, Labour Party

FOSTER Linda Carol, Green Party

GRIFFIN Jason Robert, Labour Party

MOHR Andi, Green Party

MOORE Ken, Freedom Alliance

TROMANS Andrew Michael Edward, Labour Party

Wordsley North

ARCHER Keith, Labour Party

ARCHER Pam, Green Party

BILLINGHAM Kevin, Labour Party

BRAMALL Jonathan Michael, Liberal Democrats

DANIEL Sarah, Labour Party

HARLEY Donna, Conservative Party

LEWIS Kerry, Conservative Party

ROGERS Matt, Conservative Party