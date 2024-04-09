Flats plan for Dudley home given green light

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dudley Council planners have approved an application to extend the building on Dixons Green Road and convert it into new self-contained units.

The house would be extended at the side to add extra floor space which would provide room for three one-bedroom flats and a further two-bedroom flat.

The house on Dixons Green Road in Dudley which is set to be extended into four flats. Picture: Google

Council officers concluded there would be no issues with parking because the site would have four spaces and no letters of objection were received during a public consultation on the plan.