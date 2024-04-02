Community meal to mark Ramadan is open to all

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Residents are being invited to the free event known as an Iftar or breaking of the fast meal on Wednesday(3) at Baitul Ghafoor Mosque, in Long Lane, Halesowen.

Event organiser Daniyal Qureshi, of Dudley's Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, says: "The association routinely organises events just like this throughout the year in an attempt to bring communities together and encourage interfaith harmony.”

Group president Qalb Waseem Shah adds: “It is deemed imperative that we form these connections with those outside our community and allow them an insight to how we try and integrate while giving back to them.

"The essence of Ramadan is the human spirit of sharing, caring, and giving. Let's come together to experience this blessed month.”

The event starts at 6.45pm at the worship centre at 224 Long Lane, B62 9JT and includes a meal, a guided tour, exhibitions and a chance to ask questions about activities before concluding at 8.30pm.

All are welcome to attend regardless of faith or no faith as a gesture of goodwill and understanding.