Ambulance involved in crash while responding to 999 call in Woodsetton

The incident happened in Tipton Road, Woodsetton, just before 9am yesterday.

No one was injured but a second ambulance had to be despatched to respond to the original 999 call.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We can confirm that an ambulance was involved in a collision with a car on Tipton Road, Woodsetton at 8.56am yesterday morning whilst responding to a 999 call.

"A paramedic officer attended the scene, thankfully there were no injuries.

"A second ambulance was immediately despatched to respond to the original 999 call."