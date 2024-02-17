Police appeal to find missing Dudley man

The 36-year-old is 5ft 8ins and was wearing a grey hooded top with denim jacket and light blue jeans before he went missing.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 999, quoting PID 444808.

Appealing on X, formerly Twitter, Dudley Police said: "The 36-year-old has gone missing from home in #Dudley and we're worried about him.

"He's 5ft 8ins and was wearing a grey hooded top with denim jacket and light blue jeans.

"Call 999, quoting PID 444808."