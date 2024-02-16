MP visits 'Outstanding' nursery in Dudley where parents will benefit from new free childcare provision

Staff at the purpose built facility in Manderston Close recently received an 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating, with the report noting leaders had ‘built a

wonderful environment where staff encourage children to be who they want to be and children’s individuality and creativity is nurtured. '

Busy Bees run 392 nurseries across the UK and Ireland after being founded 41 years ago.

The government announced a significant increase in the free hours entitlement in last year's budget – it will start in April and provide 30 hours a week of free childcare for 38 weeks a year for eligible working parents of children aged nine months to three years.

After the tour of the centre Mr Longhi said: “I couldn’t have had a friendlier welcome to Busy Bees.

" I was delighted to meet the leader Katie Pearson and the team, and I could see how much fun the children were having.

"Parents should be confident their little ones are in safe hands. Their recent rating by Ofsted is well deserved.”

Area Director Roberta Burrows said: “Our team at Dudley are dedicated to providing the best start in life for all our children and ensure they are provided with the highest quality learning opportunities.

“As part of our preparation for the expansion of childcare funding to children aged over two this April, we are creating 300 apprenticeship opportunities across the UK, which will help us to ensure

more local families are able to experience the Busy Bees difference.”