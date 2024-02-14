Folk rockers come to town hall to bring winter tour to a close

Fairport Convention will bring their Winter Tour 2024 to Dudley Town Hall to complete a tour which will have seen them travel the length and breadth of the country for 30 shows, having kicked off in Milton Keynes on February 6.

The show at the Town Hall on March 10 will feature a mixture of long-established Fairport favourites, as well as older and surprise songs from both old and new albums, for a night of music long-term and new fans alike will enjoy.

Fairport Convention have been entertaining music lovers for over half a century, having formed in 1967.

The band have won a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award, and Radio 2 listeners voted their ground-breaking album Liege & Lieg 'The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time', while their story has been celebrated with television documentaries on BBC Four and Sky Arts.

The band features founding member Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Ric Sanders on violin, Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals

The tour will also see celebrated former-drummer Dave Mattacks join the proceedings, having first returned to the stool last year.

Mattacks featured as Fairport Convention's longstanding percussionist throughout most of the 70s, 80s and 90s, and his skills have been in demand ever since, having contributed to numerous studio recordings by the likes of Paul McCartney, Brian Eno, Elton John and Nick Drake.

Support for the Winter 2024 tour will come from PLUMHALL, featuring Michelle Plum and Nick B. Hall, who will use a combination of acoustic and electric instruments (with occasional electronica) to create a soundscape to their powerful original songs.

To find out more about the tour and to book tickets to the show on March 10, go to boroughhalls.co.uk/fairport-convention.html