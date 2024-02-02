Poles apart! Kingswinford residents turn out to protest against broadband plans outside their homes

Residents of the Briarscroft Estate and surrounding streets say they are unanimously against plans by Brsk to erect poles close to their homes to roll out new technology to replace copper wire, which the company says is outdated.

A packed meeting at Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club chaired by Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley was the second in recent months, after another at Kingswinford Community Centre before Christmas.

Kingswinford residents are against the use of pole technology outside their homes to provide broadband and met with Brsk representatives last night

Mr Harley was representing the council and acted as a go-between with Brsk managers and the residents, who say they have suffered 'aggressive marketing' by sales representatives and that the company has not responded to their complaints.

One resident said police had been sent by the company to his door when he got into an argument with one of its employees and another threatened to use a digger to break down a pole if it was installed outside his home.

Brsk – which has around 300,000 customers nationwide – say they only erect poles when it is necessary if underground fibre cannot be used and that they were following government guidelines by installing it.

But Barry Slack of Wharfedale Close said 250 residents had signed a petition against the company potentially installing poles in front of their houses, and said if they went ahead, none of them would buy the broadband.

He said: "We understand the arguments Brsk come up with about critical infrastructure being necessary for fast broadband but don't agree that telegraph poles come under that category.

"It has been a clean street scene for many years on the estate and that is the way we want to keep it. Most people already have satisfactory broadband and we are not against competition but we don't want the poles and the company don't seem to be listening."

Brsk regional manager Laura Richardson said they could only work with BT to utilise the underground fibre and not other companies so it was necessary for them to install the poles in some areas due to lack of capacity but they tried to avoid doing so and would place them sympathetically

She said: "I had a number of positive conversations after the meeting where people were open to use of the technology and have found this to be the case in other areas where initially there is some group resistance.

"Copper broadband is likely to be phased out very soon, it is outdated and the government have said the new technology needs to come in to bring the UK into line with other European countries.

"Where possible we will use open reach technology but at other times we may need to use poles which will be placed sympathetically and in condition with the wishes of the residents – at all times we are open to dialogue."