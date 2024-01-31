Man charged with causing deaths of Dudley friends Liberty Charris and Ben Corfield through dangerous driving

Serious collision investigators from West Midlands Police have charged Dhiya Al Maamoury with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving more than a year after the incident in Oldbury.

Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, both from Dudley, died after a blue Nissan Skyline hit a number of pedestrians who were gathered on the A457 Oldbury Road near to the junction with Crystal Drive at around 11.30pm on November 20, 2022.

A man and woman in their 20s were also injured and are continuing with their recovery.

The tragedy happened as people gathered to watch high performance cars drive through the Black Country in what was believed to be an event organised online.

Al Maamoury, aged 55 from Solihull, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is due to appear before Dudley Magistrates on February 20.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of Liberty and Ben as they continue to grieve their loss.

"They have been fully updated with this latest development.”