Roadworks on the way across region while council plans to consult on selling plot of land

From Wednesday motorists will face diversions while the work is completed in Summer Lane, Gornal, between the junctions of Boundary Hill and Shallcross Lane.

Traffic will be diverted via surrounding streets including Abbey Street, Zoar Street, Temple Street, Church Street, Ruitton Street and vice versa.

Autumn Drive cul-de-sac will be monitored by road works staff. The work is expected to be completed by January 31.

Roadworks are also due to start within days in a number of Staffordshire communities. The projects will be carried out by Staffordshire County Council and include the one-day closure of Shaw Hall Lane, Fordhouses near Wolverhampton on Friday.

Work will also be carried out in Stile Cop Road, in Rugeley; Four Ashes Road, in Somerford; and in Somerford Lane, in Crateford near Gailey, all on January 29. There will be work in Tinkers Castle Road, Seisdon near Cannock and in Hatch Lane, Weston Under Lizard on the Shropshire border, both on January 31.

Dates may change and diversions will be in place.

Meanwhile, a tiny plot of land currently used as open space next to homes in Wednesbury may be put on the market by the council owners.

Sandwell Council has launched a public consultation over its proposal to dispose of the 37.0m² of land adjoining 1 Berkshire Crescent. The council said it was "considering disposal of the freehold interest".

Any comments about the proposal should be sent in writing to the Director - Regeneration and Growth, FAO – Strategic Assets and Land, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, Oldbury, B69 3DE or via email to property_services@sandwell.gov.uk quoting reference PS/SK/1BERKSHIRE.

The deadline for comments is February 15. The proposal is being made under the Local Government Act 1972 relating to disposal of land held for open space.