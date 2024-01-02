Loving new parents, Vicky Chell, 36, and Daniel Atkinson, 38, have welcomed their first child in an extra special birth, all backdropped by an amazing New Year fireworks display.

The couple, both from Wordsley, first met at Russells Hall Hospital 13 years ago where Vicky was a nurse practitioner and Daniel was a physiotherapist.

Now, the couple has welcomed their first child, baby Robyn-Lily Atkinson, who is the second child to be born at Russells Hall Hospital in the 2024 year.

First-time mother, Vicky Chell, who is still a nurse at the hospital, said: "It's still a bit jarring, to be honest, It's all still a bit fresh. We are feeling really great about it though.

"It's fantastic really because we actually first met here at the hospital, it's a real love story. We are back where it all began."

The couple now look forward to an amazing future with New Year baby Robyn-Lily

Daniel added: "Vicky was a new nurse and I was a semi-new physiotherapist on the surgical wards, that's how we first met really, it's fantastic, I still do physio stuff now, but I work with the British teams in the Paratriathlon and Vicky continues to work here."

Robyn Lily Atkinson was born at 4.57am, making her the second baby to be born in the hospital, with both Vicky and Daniel saying New Year's festivities made giving birth a unique experience.

Vicky said: "I'd recommend giving birth on New Year. The fireworks outside going off at midnight, it's brilliant, we really thought she'd be here by then but she felt like staying put for a few more hours.

"There were a lot of bets going around saying 'is she going to be born in 2023 or 2024' I think they had bets going across the wards, I think someone is in for a bit of money."

The couple now looks forward to an amazing future with little Robyn-Lily, however, they said December is now going to be an extra expensive month.

Daniel and Vicky met locked eyes for the first time at the hospital, where Daniel was a physiotherapist and Vicky continues to be a nurse

Vicky said: "It's the only thing, it's definitely going to make it an expensive month. My nephews are born in November and January, and Daniel was born in November too, It's all around us.

"We are absolutely looking forward to the future though, we just need to figure out which day to have Robyn-Lily's birthday on, New Year's Eve or New Year's Day."

Baby Robyn-Lily was born at Russells Hall Hospital at 4.57am, marking the second baby to be born in the maternity ward after baby Shaan, who was born at 4am the same day.