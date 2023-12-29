Dudley Town FC players take time out to make Christmas visit to hospital patients

It was the club's 17th festive consecutive annual visit to the hospital in Dudley and players were 'welcomed with open arms' as they handed out gifts last Thursday.

Stephen Austin, director of Dudley Town FC, said it had been a 'fabulous, rewarding but humbling visit'.

Dudley Town FC players visited the children's ward at Russell's Hall Hospital

He added: "As always, we were welcomed with open arms and truly appreciated by staff, parents and most importantly the poorly children.

"Proud of our club as always. Big shout out to 1st team manager Matty Lovatt, club captain Alex Perry and striker Jordan Davies for their help and support this evening.

"This was our 17th consecutive yearly visit.

"We even visited during the Covid years to deliver via the main reception.

"This demonstrates our commitment to being a true community focussed football club, proud to represent our home town."

Elizabeth Oakley, play and recreation facilitator at Russells Hall Hospital, said: "Steve and the players brought some huge smiles to the faces of both children and their families on the ward.

"Their smiles were infectious, and their visit and their kind presents brightened lots of our patients' days.

"We all really appreciate them taking the time to come and visit and give out some wonderful gifts."