Hundreds spread festive cheer at Christmas light switch-on event in Upper Gornal

A brass band, food and drinks stalls, funfair rides, a DJ and Mr and Mrs Claus on a sleigh greeted those attending the seasonal event at The Arcade on Kent Street on Sunday.

The day was organised with the help of Lucy and Will Watton to raise funds for The Black Country Wellbeing Centre, where the pair have been volunteering for around five years.

Hundreds turned out to the event to spread the festive cheer. Photo: Kieran Mills

The Vale Road centre was set up by Wade Cooper in 2018, offering a place for people of all ages in the community to socialise and take part in a range of activities, with a boxing gym, cafe and garden on site.

Lucy, who is from Upper Gornal, described the switch-on event as a success, adding that the rain didn't appear to put anyone off as hundreds turned out to spread the festive cheer.

A host of food and drinks stalls awaited visitors at the event. Photo: Kieran Mills

The 47-year-old said: "We haven't had a switch-on in the village for years. Everyone else seems to get one and the wellbeing centre has done a couple of small ones but we have never had the funding.

"Myself and my husband are standing for local council next year so we decided that, through the centre, lets approach the council and do a big event and raise some money to put back into the community.

"There were hundreds of people it was so busy, it is the biggest one we have ever been able to do. It was fantastic, we had the snow machine on so the kids were making snow angels – it was all Christmas merriment."