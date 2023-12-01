Reward offered to help find those who dumped turtles in skip and 'left them to die'

Up to £2,000 for information that leads to a conviction is now being offered after the female turtles were thrown into a skip on the car park outside The Old Bull’s Head in Gornal on November 20. Rescuers said the pair were treated like "rubbish, just left to die".

One had severe damage to her shell, which is believed to have been caused by heavy rubbish being tipped on top of her, and she died due to her injuries.

Landlords Jo and Martin had contacted animal rescue teams after they found the turtles, and the shocking case was revealed by The Proteus Reptile Trust and Brockswood Animal Sanctuary, both based off Catholic Lane in Sedgley.

It was described as "one of the most heartbreaking cases of neglect" seen by animal rescuers.

Now, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Foundation – a UK-based charity dedicated to establishing and protecting the rights of all animals – is offering the reward of for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

PETA vice president of programmes Elisa Allen said: “We’re calling on anyone who has information about this case to come forward so that whoever abandoned these animals can be held accountable and prevented from endangering anyone else.

“It takes a disturbing and dangerous lack of empathy to abandon living, feeling beings.”

PETA notes that turtles and other reptiles sold in pet shops are either caught in the wild or bred in cramped, filthy breeding mills.

The animals are often drugged and stuffed into suitcases so that they can be illegally smuggled across borders.

Many do not survive the journey, and those who do usually arrive in poor health.

In addition, turtles are perceived as requiring minimal care, but they have very specific needs, including controlled temperatures, enough water to swim in, a large living space and a varied diet.

Many exotic animals die within a year of purchase because of inadequate care, but when their needs are properly tended to, turtles may live for 25 years or longer, requiring a serious commitment of time and resources from guardians.

The RSPCA is urging anyone with first hand information about the incident to call its appeals line on 0300 123 8018.