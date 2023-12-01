Next stage of ice rink and hotel plans for former Dudley office site set to be backed

A full council meeting on Monday December 4 will discuss the latest stage in a scheme for a new ice rink and hotel complex on Flood Street.

The scheme was originally part of an £82m Portersfield plan for the site of the former Cavendish House office building which was demolished in 2020.

The initial proposal collapsed last year but a new plan is on the agenda after the West Midlands Growth Company agreed to initially spend £50,000 on a viability assessment.

Councillors at the meeting will be asked to contribute £15,000 to the cost of the assessment if it is successful and then a further £5,000 for an economic impact assessment.

The decision on whether the assessment is a success and has found the development to be viable will be made by the council leader.

That will then trigger the council spending and bring the ambitious plans, which could include up to 400 new homes, a step closer.

At the meeting councillors will also consider the purchase of a property currently occupied by the Homescene furniture store.

The site of the former Cavendish House in 2021

The premises were originally within the Portersfield proposal and council officers already have permission to buy property in that area.

Homescene does not fall into the new development area but is still regarded as of ‘strategic importance for regeneration purposes’.

Councillors now need to confirm officers have the power to buy the store.

Negotiations are underway regarding the price but a report for councillors says the cash originally allocated for the Portersfield plan would be sufficient.

A consultation is currently taking place about plans for future land use across Dudley Borough including the Portersfield area on Trindle Road and Hall Street.

Dudley Council leader, Councillor Patrick Harley, said: “We have made our intention very clear, that we will have an urban-led strategy that will use our brownfield sites.

“But local people are central to this plan and we want to hear what they have to say about these proposals.”