The Dudley Group NHS Charity has launched its annual inpatient Christmas card appeal, asking people to spare a thought for those in hospital over the festive season.

It is estimated some 1,000 people will be in hospital on Christmas Day, and the charity’s aim is to ask the public to write one extra card this year with a generalised Christmas message.

Local support is already underway, with Summerhill School, Pegasus Academy, Ridgewood High School and Russells Hall Primary School to name a few already getting their pens at the ready and dedicating some space in their busy timetables to take part.

In addition, the 2nd Wombourne Beavers have already been getting into the festive spirit out in the community, working on their own Christmas card submissions at their weekly meetings.

Chief executive of the hospital trust Diane Wake said: “It’s really important to think of those who can’t be at home with their loved ones over Christmas.

"This is a really uplifting appeal, and there’s no better way of boosting morale in the trust than by showing our patients that people care.

“It’s amazing to see so many people already getting involved, and I can’t wait to see our wards full of festive well wishes.”

All Christmas card submissions will need to be sent in an unsealed envelope to the Communications Department, 2nd floor, South Block, Russells Hall Hospital.

Alternatively, they can be delivered to one of a number of post boxes available in a range of public locations, including Dudley Library, Kingswinford Library and at the main receptions of Russells Hall Hospital, Dudley Guest Outpatient Centre, Corbett Outpatient Centre, Brierley Hill Health & Social Care Centre and Stourbridge Health & Social Care Centre.

The closing date for card submissions is December 8.

Visit the charity’s website for more information.