Stan Collymore's rant about his hometown Cannock sparks fierce debate

The former footballer told people complaining about the asylum seekers living in the town's hotels they were ignoring a "once vibrant" Cannock which was now "a shell" due to residents leaving their houses in dressing gowns, local politicians and crime.

The mixed race pundit pointed out 97.4 per cent of the population were white so the problems "can't be the fault of 200 asylum seekers".

Replying to the post on X, formerly Twitter, the majority of people from the Staffordshire town agreed the place had taken a turn for the worse in recent years. However, the majority of positive replies could also be down to the former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker blocking anyone who disagrees with his views over the years.

Tom Butcher said: "Well said Stan. I have lived in Cannock for over 20 years and have seen the decline. Total lack of investment apart from £3m on a 400mtr cycle lane. This has nothing to do with those in the hotels. Working class families have voted in a Conservative do-nothing MP. "

His comments sparked a fierce debate with arguments between Cannock folk who agree with his comments and other from across the country giving him abuse for claiming "asylum seekers aren't a problem". Many users threw back the footballers sins of the past including his dogging escapades on Cannock Chase.