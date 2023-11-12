The man, the driver of a black BMW, died at the scene of the crash after the car hit street furniture in Lye just before 7pm on Friday.

Two other cars are believed to have been involved and police are seeking their drivers.

Now dozens of bouquets and balloons have been tied to a lamppost near the scene, outside a Skoda dealership in Stourbridge Road.

One balloon visible at the scene on Sunday says: "Rest in peace my brother. We love you."

A balloon adorned with a message for the victim of Friday's crash

West Midlands Police says two other cars are thought to have been involved, and officers are appealing for information on them and their drivers.

Neither car stopped at the scene after the crash.

One is described as "white, possibly a hatchback" and the other is "a small dark-coloured car".

The scene in Stourbridge Road

A statement from police on Saturday said: "We’re exploring CCTV from the scene outside a car dealership and the surrounding area. We’re also speaking to witnesses, but we would like to hear from anyone else who can assist us in discovering how this young man has tragically lost his life.

"Our specialist investigators are in touch with the man’s family, so that we can keep them fully updated with our investigation. Our thoughts remain with them, after receiving such devastating news.

"You can contact our Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing sciu@westmidlands.police.uk or by contacting us on Live Chat or 101 quoting log 3933 of November 11.

"Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell us what you know, not who you are."