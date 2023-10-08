New application made for online alcohol sales brand

The premises would be based on Stone Street in Dudley. Photo: Google Street Map

Threshers Wine Online have made an application to Dudley Council for a premises licence under section 17 of the 2003 Licensing Act, which is around the sale and distribution of alcohol.

The application would see the premises open 24 hours a way, seven days a week at Dudley House on Stone Street in Dudley, but would mean no consumption on site and the premises not being open to the general public.

The council has said that anyone wish to make representations in relation to the application should do so by writing to the Licensing Team no later than October 20.