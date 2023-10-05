Real ale campaigners meet MP over pub protection

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 02/09/2023..Pic at Crooked House, Himley, where the bricks were being locked away. MP Marco Longhi..

The loss of the "wonky" pub at Himley has galvanized efforts by the campaigning group to step up pub protection.

National, regional and Dudley and South Staffordshire branch members met Dudley North MP Marco Longhi at his constituency offices in Dudley to discuss how heritage pub protection efforts could be enhanced and what existing measures were in place to protect pubs.

The Conservative MP is hoping to take forward a Private Members' Bill in the House of Commons and if that is not successful in the Parliamentary lottery will look at a 10-minute rule bill instead.

He has already met ministers to discuss his ideas to stop heritage pubs from being lost, but says a lot more work is needed to firm up the form of the bill.

"It is a shame that it took the loss of The Crooked House to do this," he said.

CAMRA is urging branches to make sure historic and interesting pubs in their areas are listed after it emerged after the fire and demolition of The Crooked House, which dated back to the 18th Century, that it was not listed.

Dudley and South Staffordshire branch chairman John Corser said The Crooked House had been chosen as the symbol of the Dudley Winter Ales Fayre in Dudley Town Hall from November 23 to 25. It will feature on special glasses on sale at the beer festival and on posters.