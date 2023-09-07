Black Country club owner's estate to auction guitars from legenday bands

Hanson's music expert Claire Howell with the ZZ top guitar

The two instruments signed by members of ZZ Top and Whitesnake were gifted to Eddie Fewtrell – known as the 'King of Clubs,' who owned more than 20 nightclubs around Birmingham and later Brierley Hill.

Both instruments were displayed at his venues and they will go under the hammers at Hanson Auctioneers and online next Wednesday.

The ZZ top limited edition guitar is particularly rare and was released by the American rock band’s label BMG Records in 1994 to promote the Antenna LP. It has been signed in silver pen by all three band members and has an estimate of £600-£800.

The Whitesnake guitar – a Washburn N2 Nuno Bettencourt model – has been autographed by band members including lead singer David Coverdale and has a similar estimate.

As well as owning the Birmingham nightclubs which he sold to Ansell's Brewery for £10m in 1989, Mr Fewtrell, who died at the age of 90 last year, took over the former Queen's pub in Level Street, Brierley Hill in 1994 creating the Xposure Rock Cafe which late became Club Millennium.

