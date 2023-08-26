WATCH: Moment driver mounts pavement at pedestrian crossing, narrowly avoiding pedestrian

Dashcam footage captured the moment a driver mounted the pavement at a pedestrian crossing in Gornal

The dashcam video, shot at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 8, in Gornalwood, shows a white Toyota IQ turning right out of Bull Street and into Abbey Road.

After driving a few yards, the motorist then turns right at the pedestrian crossing - passing through the gap in the railings and over the tactile paving to mount the pavement, just as a pedestrian in a white hoodie is approaching. Beyond the crossing are parking spaces outside a row of shops.

The person who filmed it described the driving as "shocking", and said they wanted to share the footage to "make people aware ".

They said: "You can see the lad was walking there and they still carried on, not even stopping when they were inches from him.