WATCH: Moment driver mounts pavement at pedestrian crossing, narrowly avoiding pedestrian

By David Stubbings

This is the moment a driver mounted the pavement at a pedestrian crossing, narrowly missing a pedestrian.

Dashcam footage captured the moment a driver mounted the pavement at a pedestrian crossing in Gornal
The dashcam video, shot at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 8, in Gornalwood, shows a white Toyota IQ turning right out of Bull Street and into Abbey Road.

After driving a few yards, the motorist then turns right at the pedestrian crossing - passing through the gap in the railings and over the tactile paving to mount the pavement, just as a pedestrian in a white hoodie is approaching. Beyond the crossing are parking spaces outside a row of shops.

The person who filmed it described the driving as "shocking", and said they wanted to share the footage to "make people aware ".

They said: "You can see the lad was walking there and they still carried on, not even stopping when they were inches from him.

"My heart stopped cause the pedestrian didn’t see, that's why I papped my horn to try get their attention."

