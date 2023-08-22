Construction workers were spotted on the site where The Crooked House once stood on Monday

South Staffordshire Council said it had been engaging with the site owners and contractors which have moved onto the site to understand the scope of works taking place.

The authority has confirmed that work will take place in the coming days to remove hazardous waste and to make the site safe, and that this will be closely monitored.

In what the council called a "positive step", it said "we now have agreement that the bricks will remain on site, and that the foundations and slabs will remain to assist our future investigation".

A spokesman added: "The council is undertaking a thorough and active investigation and is committed to working with partners using the legal powers available to us.

Police were called to The Crooked House site on Monday

"It is extremely important that the council acts prudently and judiciously so that any legal or enforcement action is effective and future action is not prejudiced.

"As was stated at the beginning of the investigation, this will be a long process and the council needs time to investigate properly and take appropriate action.

"We are aware of the strength of feeling of the local community and will continue to use all the resources available to us, including expert legal advice to move the matter forward."

On Monday, a stand-off took place at the site of The Crooked House between contractors working there, members of a protest group and Dudley North MP Marco Longhi.

The Crooked House site in Himley

Andy Grannell, from Risk Management Solutions which is overseeing the work, claimed workers had been instructed by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to reclaim as much material as possible for use if there was to be a re-build.

However, HSE today refuted this saying it had not specified the need to reclaim materials for a possible rebuild of the pub.

There were angry scenes on Monday as Putnam Construction Services, which had moved onto the site, blocked off access for the public from Himley Road.

Protestors came to the scene and tried to get through and threats were made before police, Mr Longhi, and a planning official from South Staffordshire Council was called.

Tony Putnam from Putnam Construction Services said staff were working on asbestos issues that had arisen on the site and to try and see which parts of the rubble, including bricks, could be salvaged.

But South Staffordshire Council suspended work by the contractors until an investigation into the nature of it had been concluded.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi at the site on Monday

Meanwhile, a member of a pressure group which wants to see The Crooked House re-built said he had today met with representatives from Putnam Construction Services and Risk Management Solutions and had been told about the work which was to take place.

Posting on the Save the Crooked House (Let's Get it Re-Built) Facebook group, Paul Turner wrote: "I have seen the method statement which has been agreed with South Staffs District Council and I fully trust that the work that has been described within that is the only work that will be taking place.

"They will be using a grabber to pick up bricks with as much care as possible to avoid damage. These will be laid aside for the specialist asbestos workers to clean by hand and stack on pallets.

"There may be bricks which are too badly damaged to be of any use and these will be put aside.

The Crooked House before and after the blaze and demolition

"Other items in the rubble which are clearly unable to be used will be placed in a skip for disposal but South Staffs Council will need to examine and approve any waste that is removed from the site.

"Around the site are special air monitors which are constantly feeding information back to a lab in the back of a van on site regarding any hazardous air.

"The work is expected to take around one week."

The Crooked House burned down on August 5 and was totally demolished without permission two days later, with Staffordshire Police treating the fire as arson - investigations continue.

The historic pub, known as Britain’s wonkiest, was sold by owners Marston’s to a private buyer just days before the fire.