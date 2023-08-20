Dudley gentlemen's club applies for licence renewal

A gentlemen's club in Dudley has applied for its licence to be renewed so it can continue to operate as a sexual entertainment venue.

Demons Gentlemen's Club has applied to have its licence renewed. Photo: Google.
Demons Gentlemens Club, situated at 93 King Street, has made an application for it to continue operating from 11am to 7am, Monday to Sunday.

DGC (WM) Limited made the application to Dudley Council on August 11.

Anyone with objections is asked to set these out in writing by Friday, September 8 - 28 days after the application was made.

Objections should be sent to the Directorate of Resources and Transformation, Law & Governance, Licensing Services. Unit 1, Hurst Business Park, Narrowboat Way, Brierley Hill, DY5 1UF.

