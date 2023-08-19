Two Dudley roads to close for a week so resurfacing work can take place

Manor Abbey Road in Halesowen and Chase Road in Lower Gornal will be closed from 8am on Thursday, August 31.

It is anticipated that the roads will be closed until 4pm on Thursday, September 7, when the works are expected to be complete.

The order will prohibit all vehicles from entering or proceeding on Manor Road, from the junction of Carters Lane to the junction of Lapal Lane North.

Vehicles will also be prohibited from entering or proceeding on Chase Road, from the junction of Cinder Road to the junction of Coopers Bank Road.