Compulsory purchase order lodged as work to demolish Dudley Hippodrome continues

The council announced in a public notice: "Notice is hereby given that the Metropolitan Borough of Dudley has made the Castle Hill, Dudley, Compulsory Purchase Order.

"It is about to submit this Order to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for confirmation, and if confirmed, the Order will authorise the Metropolitan Borough of Dudley to purchase compulsorily the land and new rights for the purpose of facilitating the development, redevelopment and improvement of the order land by the provision of a four storey higher education facility."