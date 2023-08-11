West Midlands Mayor urges people to 'steer clear' of Crooked House site as investigations continue

Rubble at the site of The Crooked House

Now, following a meeting with South Staffordshire Council, Mayor Andy Street has called upon the community to "steer clear" of the site to give the local authority "time and space".

The Crooked House ablaze. Photo: Chris Green

He said: "It is clear from our conversation with South Staffordshire District Council that they remain just as committed to the future of the Crooked House as we do, and we want to thank them for their time and candour.

"They will not let this lie and have a plan in place (including pursuing enforcement action as they announced earlier in the week), but they must be given space and time to conduct their work – just as is the case with Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service.

A tribute left in the rubble at the site where The Crooked House pub once stood

"That is why we would really encourage people to steer clear of the site now and allow authorities to carry out their work. We feel the sadness, anger, and frustration as much as anyone over what has happened to the Crooked House, but the last thing we want is for well-intentioned community action to inadvertently damage any positive future for the site."

The Crooked House will not be consigned to history on our watch.



Full statement from @alex__claridge & I following our meeting with South Staffordshire District Council👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/apcinDfdwi — Andy Street (@andy4wm) August 11, 2023

Mr Street has also reaffirmed his previous statement, in which he called upon The Crooked House to be rebuilt "brick-by-brick".

He continued: "We have been very clear from the moment the Crooked House was demolished without permission that we believe it should be rebuilt brick-by-brick, and we remain laser-focussed on making that happen. Nothing we've seen or heard this week has led us to change our mind.

"We are absolutely on the case, and indeed our resolve has hardened after hearing from the district council – whose plans we have pledged our full support to.

"Whoever has targeted this beloved landmark in this way has messed with the wrong pub, the wrong community, and the wrong authorities.

"The Crooked House will not be consigned to history on our watch."