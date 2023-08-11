Crooked House: Advertising boss offers 'handsome' reward to whistleblowers

The building was gutted by a blaze on Saturday night before being 'unlawfully' demolished by contractors less than 48 hours later.
On Twitter, Trevor Beattie, an advertising executive at the BMBAgency, wrote: "Crooked House Scandal: I will pay any whistleblower. Handsomely."
The advertising head also wrote: "1795-2007: cigarettes lit, smoked and discarded in the bar. It doesn't burn down.
"1939-1945: Luftwaffe rains incendiary bombs on the West Midlands. It doesn't burn down.
"July 2023: it sells to property developers. August 2023: The Crooked House burns down. And is demolished."
South Staffordshire Council reported that the building was "demolished without permission".
Police have since confirmed they are treating the incident as arson.