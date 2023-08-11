Crooked House: Advertising boss offers 'handsome' reward to whistleblowers

The Crooked House ablaze. Photo: Chris Green

The building was gutted by a blaze on Saturday night before being 'unlawfully' demolished by contractors less than 48 hours later.

On Twitter, Trevor Beattie, an advertising executive at the BMBAgency, wrote: "Crooked House Scandal: I will pay any whistleblower. Handsomely."

The advertising head also wrote: "1795-2007: cigarettes lit, smoked and discarded in the bar. It doesn't burn down.

The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley. See PA story FIRE Crooked. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

"1939-1945: Luftwaffe rains incendiary bombs on the West Midlands. It doesn't burn down.

"July 2023: it sells to property developers. August 2023: The Crooked House burns down. And is demolished."

Found buried under the rubble was the famous golden C from The Crooked House

South Staffordshire Council reported that the building was "demolished without permission".