Poet Pam pens poem about the tragic demise of The Crooked House

One of Britain's most popular poets has immortalised the demise of The Crooked House in prose.

National Treasure Pam Ayres MBE penned her poem in honour of Dudley's wonky pub which was burnt down and then demolished within days this week.

The former BBC Radio 2 favourite posted the poem on social media this morning (Thursday) and within five hours had been seen by 134,500 people.

Capturing the tragedy, mystery and sadness of the entire sorry episode in Black Country history, Pam's poem was greeted with compliments and gushing praise as people shared it on social media.

"The Crooked House, The Crooked House,

Somehow caught alight,

The Crooked House, mysteriously

Bulldozed in the night,

Little wonky pub, where folk forgot about their trouble,

Funny and familiar,

And flat.

Reduced to rubble."

The remains of the Crooked House pub, Himley, after is was completely demolished after a fire..
