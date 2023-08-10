Golden couple celebrate with King's greeting and a party

Tony and Rita Davies celebrate 60 years of marriage

Tony and Rita Davies were married at Dudley Registry office on August 8 in 1963 and have lived in Kingswinford and now Pensnett all their married life.

Tony and Rita on their wedding day

The Express and Star featured them ten years ago on their golden occasion but now they have been married 60,

They celebrated with a card from the King and an open house and garden party at their home in Teviot Gardens attended by many well wishers.

Visiting family included their three children Martin, Brett and Lee, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren as well as many neighbours from the street.

Tony, aged 78 worked at Round Oak Steelworks for 14 years and then 35 at Gibbons Brickworks whilst Rita, aged 76, did shop work. The couple actually met at Round Oak Club when Tony was 17 and Rita 15.