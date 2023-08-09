Amanda Inkersole amongst the rubble where The Crooked House pub once stood

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi and Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley have jointly written to the leader of South Staffordshire Council, Councillor Roger Lees, calling on the authority to use all levers within its remit to find out why the historic pub was flattened just days after it was gutted by fire.

The blaze, which started on Saturday night, caused extensive damage to the 18th-century property and left it a hollow shell, but on Monday it was reduced to rubble.

The Crooked House burning on Saturday night. Photo: Chris Green

It comes just a week after pub group Marston's sold The Crooked House in Himley to a new owner and set it for 'alternative' use.

South Staffordshire Council has since said its total destruction was unlawful and investigations are under way, with the Health and Safety Executive also now confirming it is liaising with the authority "to understand if there's a role for us".

Mr Longhi has demanded to know whether police were warned ahead of the demolition and has teamed up with Dudley Council's leader to write to Councillor Lees demanding a "thorough" investigation is carried out by the council.

A fire gutted the 18th century pub just days after it was sold to a private buyer. Photo credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

The letter said: "We stand united in calling for a complete and thorough investigation into events at The Crooked House over the weekend.

"The Crooked House was an iconic local landmark which has been cherished by residents for centuries.

"The news of the fire over the weekend came as a shock to many. We urge the council and the police to leave no stone unturned in their investigation to determine what has happened.

"The fire incident and demolition has left a mark of sorrow and disappointment among local people.

"We urge you to investigate this matter and use any levers within your remit to carry out a thorough investigation."

The remains of The Crooked House pub after it was completely demolished following a devastating fire

It comes after West Midlands Mayor Andy Street wrote to South Staffordshire Council calling for the building to be rebuilt "brick by brick" and any attempt to change its use blocked.

In response, Councillors Lees wrote back saying that following the fire officers had carried out an emergency site visit on both Sunday and Monday.

He said officers agreed a programme of works which included the removal of three elements of the first-floor front elevation to avoid the weak parts of the structure from falling.

Councillor Lees added: "We were devastated to learn later that day on August 7, following our visit, the building had been totally destroyed contrary to instruction provided by our officers. We are now investigating the breaches to both Planning and Building Acts.

"The council is incredibly saddened by the loss of a treasured local asset and the disregard for the advice given by our officers."

Flowers and a sympathy card left at the scene

There has been an outpouring of anger and grief since the building was devastated by fire and flattened, with many people visiting the site where it stood and some even leaving flowers and sympathy cards.

Amanda Inkersole, who worked at the pub in the late 1980s and early 1990s, also visited the site today and was very emotional when she saw the rubble.

The 56-year-old, of Gornal, started working there as a barmaid and stepped into the role of cook before leaving the job after a decade.

Mrs Inkersole, whose mother and brother had also worked there, said: "I'm gutted – it's such a shock.

"It's the first chance I've had to go see it. Seeing all the rubble everywhere was very emotional.

"I've lived in Gornal all my life so I've known it since a young girl.

"There's a lot of people angry and upset about this. Someone needs to get to the bottom of what has happened and see if there's a chance to rebuild it."

Staffordshire Police has appealed for information as part of its investigations and warned people against speculating over the cause of the fire.